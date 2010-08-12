President Asif Ali Zardari
President Asif Ali Zardari visits Pakistan flood zone

President Asif Ali Zardari has visited Sukkur Barrage in Pakistan and has been briefed on the flood situation.

The visit to the Sindh province follows criticism of his recent trip abroad and of the perceived slow response to the disaster, which has affected 14 million people.

The floods have washed away crops, roads, bridges and railways, while entire villages have been erased and countless livestock lost.

