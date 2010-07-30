Media player
Sri Lanka TV station firebombed
An armed gang has attacked a private TV and radio station in Sri Lanka's capital, Colombo, with firebombs.
Two people were injured in the attack on the independent station, Siyatha, which is linked to the former opposition presidential candidate, Sarath Fonseka.
Charles Haviland reports.
30 Jul 2010
