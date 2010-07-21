Gay men in India
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

India's gay-friendly businesses compete for 'pink rupee'

One year on from homosexuality being decriminalised a new phrase is being heard in India - the "pink rupee".

It is being used to describe all the businesses that have sprung up to cater for the gay community.

Pratiksha Ghildial reports.

  • 21 Jul 2010