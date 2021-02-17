Human Rights Watch: Myanmar protests gathering momentum
Protests against the military coup in Myanmar are likely to continue and gather momentum, Phil Robertson of Human Rights Watch has said.
He told BBC World News: "The massive protests today I think surprised everyone. They really are huge. They are the largest we have seen... and I think they are going to continue this."
Protesters were using cars to block roads which had prevented the military from moving armoured vehicles around, he said.
