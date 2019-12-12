Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Wear your success like a T-shirt’
Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has told BBC Talking Movies’ Tom Brook about his accomplishments, his recent career misfires and his legacy.

Asked about what he wanted his legacy to be for future generations Khan said he wanted to pass on a culture of “immense hard work with a lot of humour and without trying to feel that you work hard.”

“Wear your success like a T-shirt not like a tuxedo,” he added.

  12 Dec 2019
