'Maduro will take this to the end'

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is unable to accept failure in front of the leftist parties of the world, one of the country's former Supreme Court judges, Christian Zerpa, has said.

"He is afraid. He doesn't want to be seen, especially in front of the leftist parties of the world, as a president who gave up on the Bolivarian revolution," Mr Zerpa told the BBC's Hardtalk programme.

Mr Zerpa fled to the US last month to protest over President Maduro's second term in office.

The continuing crisis in Venezuela has divided the international community, with some backing President Maduro and others supporting the man challenging him, Juan Guaidó.

