Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
This week in history: 4 - 10 Jan
The week when Japan mourned the death of Emperor Hirohito, Charles Schultz retired his long-running Peanuts comic strip, Paul Simon's tour of South Africa attracted controversy, a major oil spill hit the coast of France, and the world's tallest skyscraper was opened in the United Arab Emirates.
-
08 Jan 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window