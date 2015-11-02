US hostage paraded outside embassy in Tehran
Video

This week in history: 2 - 8 Nov

The week when Israel's prime minister Yitzak Rabin was assassinated, Australia voted to keep the Queen as head of state, 52 US embassy staff were taken hostage in Tehran, Voyager One became the first man-made object to reach the edge of the solar system and Barack Obama became America's first black president.

  • 02 Nov 2015
