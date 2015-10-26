John Glenn
This week in history: 26 Oct - 1 Nov

The week when Indira Gandhi was assassinated, Israel and Jordan signed a peace deal, US astronaut John Glenn became the oldest man in space, the Beatles received their MBEs from the Queen, and the earth's population hit seven billion.

  • 26 Oct 2015
