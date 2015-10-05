Media player
This week in history: 5 - 11 Oct
The week when Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic was forced from power, Egyptian leader Anwar Sadat was assassinated, Henry VIII's Tudor warship, the Mary Rose, was raised from the sea bed and Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger was elected California's governor.
05 Oct 2015
