This week in history: 5 - 11 Oct

Arnold Schwarzenegger
The week when Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic was forced from power, Egyptian leader Anwar Sadat was assassinated, Henry VIII's Tudor warship, the Mary Rose, was raised from the sea bed and Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger was elected California's governor.

  • 05 Oct 2015
