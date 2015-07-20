Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
This week in history: 20 - 26 July
The week in which Neil Armstrong became the first man to walk on the moon, Concorde crashes outside Paris, killing 113, historic Mostar bridge, destroyed in 1993, is reopened and the final book in the Harry Potter series is released.
-
20 Jul 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window