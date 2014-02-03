Has the US lost touch with the world?
Part Three of Four.
After the US federal government shutdown, the ongoing Snowden revelations and President Obama's inability to intervene in Syria, the BBC's World Debate asks: "Has America lost touch with the world?"
Nik Gowing hosts a debate in front of a live audience with a panel including the Republican senator and former presidential candidate John McCain, the former Democrat Congresswoman Jane Harman, a former head of intelligence and ambassador for Saudi Arabia, Prince Turki Al-Faisal, and the Chairman of the International Relations Committee in the Russian Parliament, Alexei Pushkov.
Watch: Has America lost touch with the world - Part One
Watch: Has America lost touch with the world - Part Two
Watch: Has America lost touch with the world - Part Three
Watch: Has America lost touch with the world - Part Four
The BBC World Debate was held a the World Economic Forum at Davos in Switzerland on 24 January 2014.
-
03 Feb 2014