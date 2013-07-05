Webscape: Animation tools

Video

Kate Russell's weekly review of the best apps and websites.

Building a website has never been easier. Weebly's drag and drop interface could have you up and running with your own dedicated website featuring images, video and even e-commerce, in under 15 minutes.

If you are struggling for content to put on your website there are loads of neat creative toys online - like Videoscribe, which can be downloaded from Sparkol.

This super-simple package lets you make whiteboard style animations, adding images, text, voice and music for a really professional finish in minutes.

When money is tight it is good to know where the local deals are. 'For Less' guides reveal the location of hundreds of discount vouchers in the city where you stand. Just fire up the free iPhone app and take a look around you to see what is on offer in your area.

With the web still buzzing from the fallout of the state-sponsored snooping scandal Prism, many people are thinking more seriously about their online privacy. Search engine DuckDuckGo promises users search anonymity and this week released a free android app to complement their iPhone and web-based tools.

