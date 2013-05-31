Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Zaruma gold mine: One Square Mile of Ecuador
In Zaruma, southern Ecuador, gold has been exploited for more than 500 years.
Some 10,000 people in and around Zaruma still live off "artisanal" mining. For One Square Mile, Leo Johnson visited one such mine to witness the challenges workers face.
-
31 May 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-radio-and-tv-22731126/zaruma-gold-mine-one-square-mile-of-ecuadorRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window