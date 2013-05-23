Video

On 1 July 2013, Croatia will become the 28th member of the European Union.

The country's prime minister, Zoran Milanovic, has said he wants a positive relationship with Serbia and wants to see the country follow Croatia into the EU.

In the 1990s the two countries experienced ethnic violence and war.

Asked about feelings between the two countries now, Mr Milanovic told Stephen Sackur that despite finding it "difficult" to work with the Serbian government, he wanted to build a relationship in "good faith".

