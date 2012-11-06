US elections: 'Your responsibility to participate!'

Video

Across the US people have been voting for the next President of the United States.

World Have Your Say heard from Charlie, in New York, who has decided not to vote in the US elections talking to Sanjen in Connecticut, who is desperate to vote but can't.

World Have Your Say is the BBC's global discussion show. The programme is on BBC World Service radio at 1100GMT & 1800GMT on weekdays and on BBC World News television at 1500GMT on Fridays.

Get in touch with World Have Your Say via email at worldhaveyoursay@bbc.com, Twitter, Facebook or text us on +44 77 86 20 60 80.

Our Skype name is BBC_WHYS; and while we're on air, you can call us too on +44 20 31 62 42 42.