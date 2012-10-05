Media player
Video
Time and generations 'the cure' for America's racism
Toni Morrison is the only black woman to win the Nobel Prize in Literature.
Slavery and the history of African Americans are among the subjects that define her work.
In an interview with Razia Iqbal, Morrison shared her insights on race in contemporary American society.
The new series of Talking Booksreflects contemporary America through the perspectives of some of the country's biggest writers. The interview with Toni Morrison will be the first in the series on BBC World News TV on Friday 5, Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 October.
05 Oct 2012
