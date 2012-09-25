Children in war: 'I still feel that I'm 15, because I lost so much'

Video

Messeh Kamara, who was a child affected by war in Sierra Leone, tells World Have Your Say about the impact on his later life.

World Have Your Say is the BBC's global discussion show. The programme is on BBC World Service radio at 1100GMT & 1700GMT on weekdays and on BBC World News television at 1500GMT on Fridays.

Get in touch with World Have Your Say via email at worldhaveyoursay@bbc.com, Twitter, Facebook or text us on +44 77 86 20 60 80.

Our Skype name is BBC_WHYS; and while we're on air, you can call us too on +44 20 31 62 42 42.