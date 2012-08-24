'Jum': Mother and motorcycle taxi driver

Video

Thaksaporn Changjareon earns her living as a motorcycle taxi driver.

Better known as 'Jum', she's been weaving her way through Bangkok's traffic choked streets for eight years.

From Monday to Friday she rents a single room in Bangkok with a shared bathroom. At the weekend Jum rides "home" to a province north of Bangkok, where her two teenage sons live with their grandmother. Although she misses them it's a sacrifice Jum feels she has to make to earn the money her family needs.

The precise amount she ends up taking home depends on the number of passengers she gets and how far they want to go. On average Jum estimates she earns about $600 (£380) per month.