Powering Development in the 21st Century Part 4

Video

In the last few months the upheaval in the Middle East and the nuclear accident at Fukushima have again raised concerns about energy safety and security around the world.

Should we reassess our commitment to nuclear power? Are there credible alternatives to fossil fuels - especially for developing nations? And how can we reach the hundreds of millions of people with no access to electricity?

Zeinab Badawi chairs this World Debate featuring South Africa's Energy Minister Dipuo Peters, Chairman of India's Atomic Energy Commission Srikumar Banerjee, President of Eurosolar Peter Droege and Director-General of the UN's Industrial Devlopment Organization Kandeh Yumkella.

Watch the debate - Powering Development in the 21st Century

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

Part 5

Recorded on 21 June 2011. The World Debate is broadcast on BBC World News and BBC World Service.