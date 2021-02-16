For almost a decade a civil war has been grinding on in Yemen, pushing the Arab world’s poorest country to the brink of collapse.

There has been less violence since a ceasefire last year but there is no sign of a deal to end the conflict.

Ahmed is a charismatic 11-year-old blind boy the BBC first featured two years ago when he was teaching a class in a bombed-out school close to the front line.

Orla Guerin and her team returned to the city of Taiz to find out how he was getting on.