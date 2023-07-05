BBC reporter visits Jenin refugee camp after Israeli assault
The streets of Jenin refugee camp are scarred with craters and burnt cars are scattered about after Israel brings an end to its two-day operation.
The BBC's Middle East correspondent Anna Foster visited the camp, where she heard stories of Israeli armoured bulldozers reportedly ploughing through parked cars in search of improvised explosive devices.
Palestinian militants say that they will come back stronger following the assault on the camp.