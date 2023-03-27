Water cannon strike down protesters in Israel

Tens of thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets across Israel after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired his defence minister, Yoav Gallant.

Mr Gallant has spoken in opposition to government plans to overhaul the justice system, which would give ministers control over a committee that appoints judges.

In Tel Aviv, protesters lit fires in the street and police retaliated with water cannon.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available for iPhone and Android.