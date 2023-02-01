The US and Europe are united in urging Iran to return to the negotiating table on an agreement to revive its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, the US special envoy for Iran has told BBC News.

"It's the same message about their support for Russia [in Ukraine], about the repression of their people, about their nuclear programme," Robert Malley told the BBC Hardtalk programme's Stephen Sackur.

"Iran is going to have to make a choice," he said, "whether it wants to continue to go down this path of greater isolation, greater pressure, more sanctions, no economic opportunity, or whether it chooses another one."

He added: "What we're asking for is very simply for Iran to come back into compliance with its non-proliferation obligations and to stop supporting Russia in a war of aggression."

Iran has repeatedly said its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes only.

