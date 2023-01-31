Watch: Iranian couple dance in Tehran streets

A couple in their early 20s have each been jailed for a total of 10 years for dancing in the street in Iran.

The pair were reportedly convicted for promoting corruption, prostitution and propaganda.

Although the couple did not link their dance to the ongoing protests in Iran, a source has confirmed to BBC Monitoring that the couple's arrest was linked to the video.

A video shared on social media showed them dancing by Tehran's Freedom Tower.

Authorities are dealing heavy sentences to people seen to be involved in protests sparked by the death of a woman who was detained by morality police.