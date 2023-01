After training women on the beach and in a garage, Osama Ayoub is now training around 40 girls in a professional centre.

It's the first club of its kind in Gaza, providing boxing training for women and girls.

Farah, who trains in the centre, said: "I am happy I am here in a big place, where we can train more and better, inside a professional ring."

Video edited by Gem O'Reilly