Thousands of Israelis protest legal reforms in Tel Aviv

Thousands of Israelis have protested in Tel Aviv against government reform plans that critics have said would cripple judicial independence.

Protestors described Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's proposed changes as undermining democratic rule.

Israeli media estimate the number of people attending to be around 80,000, with similar protests taking place in Jerusalem and Haifa.

