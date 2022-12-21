Iran protesters 'too scared to go to hospital'

Iranian Revolutionary Guard forces are using live fire and bird shot against protesters, but many severely injured people are avoiding hospitals, as reports circulate people are being arrested in emergency rooms.

Volunteers with little or no medical training are attempting to treat people at home. There are no reliable figures on how many people have received life changing injuries or died as a result.

The BBC has spoken to two Iranians who were badly injured, and managed to flee their cities to try to seek treatment in Iraqi Kurdistan.

One of them, a veterinarian, was shot when he was trying to treat other protesters.