As the men's football World Cup heats up in Qatar, a very different contest is taking place in the country.

Camels from the Gulf states are taking part in what has been called a "camel beauty World Cup".

The animals are inspected to make sure they have not had cosmetic surgery.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.