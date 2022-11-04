Iran protests: The video I dared not share

Sarina is a dancer who left Iran three years ago, but is closely following those she knows who are risking their lives to march in the street.

She is safe in another country, but has found a new vein of expression and creativity, spurred on by the people demonstrating back home.

Video by BBC Persian, Gabriel Chaim and Daisy Walsh

