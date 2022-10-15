Iran prison fire: Gunshots and sirens heard

A blaze at Evin Prison in Iran has reportedly left at least eight people injured, according to Iranian state media.

The fire has been captured in videos shared on social media, where gunshots and chants saying 'death to the dictator' can be heard.

Many of those detained in Iran's recent protests have been reportedly sent to Evin.

Tasnim, an Iranian news agency, said no political prisoners were involved in the riots and the fire service has confirmed no prisoner lost their life in the fire.

Iranian state media say the fire is now under control.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.