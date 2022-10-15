Iran prison fire: Gunshots and sirens heard

A blaze at Evin Prison in Iran has reportedly left at least eight people injured, according to Iranian state media.

The fire has been captured in videos shared on social media, where gunshots and explosions can be heard.

Other videos show people outside the prison chanting "death to the dictator".

Many of those detained in Iran's recent protests have reportedly been sent to Evin.

Tasnim, an Iranian news agency, said no political prisoners were involved in the riots and the fire service reports that no prisoners were killed in the fire.

Iranian state media said the fire is now under control.