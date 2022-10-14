Video footage has emerged showing what appears to be Iranian security forces shooting at fleeing people with a gun mounted on the back of a pick-up truck.

In the clip, which has been verified by the BBC Persian service, bangs can be heard as the vehicle chases people in Baneh, in Kurdistan province.

Kurdistan has seen a fierce crackdown since mass protests which have swept the nation began last month.

One human rights group says more than 200 people have been killed.