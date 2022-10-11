In a video exclusively obtained by the BBC, Zeynab Javadli appeals for help, saying: "My children and I are terrified and frightened for our lives and safety."

Lawyers acting for Ms Javadli, the former wife of a member of the ruling family in Dubai, have lodged a request to the UN Human Rights Council to intervene with the authorities in the UAE to ensure the safety of her and her children.

The request claims that Ms Javadli has faced abuse, harassment and intimidation by the authorities during a custody battle with Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The sheikh's lawyers have argued in court in Dubai that Ms Javadli is an unfit mother, which she has denied.

Read more: Dubai royal's ex-wife seeks UN custody battle help