Iran's state-run Network One TV was apparently hacked on Saturday.

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was speaking on screen before an image of a mask interrupted the broadcast, followed by a photograph of him surrounded by flame graphics, with a target on his head.

Photos of Mahsa Amini and three other women killed in recent nationwide protests also appeared.

The brief interruption ended when the output returned to the studio and the presenter continued speaking.

Hacker group Adalat Ali have claimed responsibility.

The apparent hacking comes after weeks of unrest in the country, triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died after being detained by the morality police on 13 September.