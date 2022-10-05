Students at a girls' school in Iran can be seen chanting and removing their hijabs while they were visited by a member of the paramilitary volunteer force, Basij.

The school had invited the man to address students about the Mahsa Amini protests that have swept across Iran, where he was met with shouts of "get lost, Basiji."

The footage is believed to have been shot on Tuesday in the city of Shiraz in Fars province, although the BBC has not been able to independently confirm the details.

Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, died after she was detained by the country's morality police.