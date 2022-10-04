Biden ‘not doing enough’ for Iranian protesters

New York-based Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad has told the BBC that the US should be doing more to support women in Iran.

Anti-government protests have swept across Iran since the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman. Eyewitnesses and her family say she was beaten by morality police for alleged hijab (headscarf) violations. Police say she died of heart failure.

“Shame on Biden. While Iranian women are getting killed in the street, he’s trying to get a deal with the Iranian regime,” Ms Alinejad told the BBC Hardtalk programme’s Stephen Sackur on Friday.

US President Joe Biden said he was "gravely concerned" about reports of the "intensifying violent crackdown on peaceful protesters".

Ms Alinejad lives in exile after receiving threats to her life. She works as a journalist for Voice of America (VOA), among other outlets, something she has received criticism for in Iran.

