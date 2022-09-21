How a woman became a symbol of defiance in Iran

Mahsa Amin's death in police custody has sparked a wave of protest across Iran.

The 22-year-old was arrested by Iran's morality police for the way she wore her hijab.

This is the story of how one woman's tragic fate has led to a nationwide outpouring of anger against the authorities.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.