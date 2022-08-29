Dominant Iraqi political leader Moqtada al-Sadr has retired from politics amid a long, ongoing political deadlock in the country over forming a government.

Hours after he announced his decision on Twitter two people were killed in clashes with security forces after Mr Sadr's supporters stormed the presidential palace.

Hundreds of his followers have been camped outside Iraq's parliament for weeks, storming it previously on two occasions.

Mr Sadr's announcement comes two days after he called for all parties and figures involved in political life following the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq to quit.

