The northern section of the grain silos damaged in a major 2020 blast in Beirut has collapsed.

Two other parts fell in late July and early August - some two years after the explosion in the docklands on 4 August 2020, which killed over 200 people.

Officials said rotting, fermenting grain had ignited in the summer heat, causing a fire in the silos which burned slowly for weeks.

No injuries were reported in this most recent collapse.