Beirut: Further part of grain silos collapses 2 years after blast
The northern section of the grain silos damaged in a major 2020 blast in Beirut has collapsed.
Two other parts fell in late July and early August - some two years after the explosion in the docklands on 4 August 2020, which killed over 200 people.
Officials said rotting, fermenting grain had ignited in the summer heat, causing a fire in the silos which burned slowly for weeks.
No injuries were reported in this most recent collapse.