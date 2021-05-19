Palestinian people deserve a state of their own - Biden

President Biden has reiterated the United States' commitment to a two-state solution in the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians. He was speaking after a meeting with the Palestinian president, Mahmoud Abbas, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

He said: "Palestinian people deserve a state of their own that's independent, sovereign, viable, and continuous."

Mr Biden also said efforts to bring the two sides together for peace talks would continue, despite recent violence.

