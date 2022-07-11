Israel has been carrying out military arrest raids in the occupied West Bank this week - a frequent event since a wave of deadly attacks by Palestinians against Israelis earlier this year.

Dozens of Palestinians have been killed during army incursions this year, and the UN’s human rights office has raised concerns over “excessive force” and “possible collective punishment” - accusations rejected by Israel.

The focus has been on Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, where Palestinian militant groups have been rearming.

The BBC’s Tom Bateman has spent time with people of Jenin, as fears grow of a further descent into violence.