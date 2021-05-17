The number of children going hungry and being sent out to work continues to surge in Lebanon, as the country battles one of the worst economic crises in modern history.

More than 80% of the population is now estimated to be living in poverty, with charities warning of the severe impact on the next generation.

In the northern province of Akkar, a children's shelter has seen double the number of children left by their parents, who can no longer afford to feed them.

Correspondent: Lina Sinjab

Video journalist: Rachael Thorn