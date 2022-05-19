Fifa has said it will cancel the World Cup 2022 contracts of any hotel in Qatar that does not allow same-sex couples to stay. And the Qatari government has assured LGBTQ+ visitors that they will be welcome at the tournament.

But Dr Nasser Mohamed felt that for his own safety he had no other choice but to seek asylum in the US.

He spoke to the BBC about why LGBT Qataris are still struggling for even the most basic of rights in the Gulf state.

