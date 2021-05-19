Clashes broke out at the funeral in East Jerusalem of reporter Shireen Abu Aqla, killed in disputed circumstances in the occupied West Bank.

As Abu Aqla's coffin was carried aloft from a hospital at the start of her funeral, violence erupted causing it to almost topple.

Footage showed a standoff between police and Palestinians gathered around the coffin in the hospital compound, before officers push the crowd back, with some using batons. Projectiles are seen flying towards the police, who also fired tear gas.

Israeli police said officers at the scene were pelted with stones and "were forced to use riot dispersal means".