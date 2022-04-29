Sirens ring out across Israel to honour Holocaust victims

Sirens have sounded out across Israel to pay tribute to the millions killed during the Holocaust.

Streets came to a standstill as pedestrians and drivers paused to mark the memorial day, which is held annually.

A remembrance ceremony also took place at Yad Vashem, Israel's holocaust memorial centre, to commemorate the six million Jews who were murdered by Nazis during World War Two.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.