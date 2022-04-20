A former prisoner in Iran, Kylie Moore-Gilbert, has told BBC News she was unprepared for the challenges following her release.

"Everybody is focused on that really important moment of getting you out and obviously it's the most important thing, your freedom, but then what comes next?

"It is often confusion, it is often a sense of dislocation - I had the sense… I've time-travelled in some sort of way," she told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur.

Imprisoned by Iran's Revolutionary Guards after visiting as an academic, Dr Moore-Gilbert spent 804 days in captivity and was released after the Australian government negotiated a prisoner exchange.

She strongly denied all the charges against her.

Watch the full interview on Wednesday, 20, and Thursday, 21 April, on BBC World News or watch again on BBC iPlayer (UK only).