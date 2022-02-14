Married for 91 years - and still in love ❤️

Zechariah and Shama’a have been married for 91 years. As Jewish orphans in Yemen, they married young to avoid being wed outside of their faith and culture. They survived extreme poverty and persecution, and were some of the first Yemeni Jews to move to Israel when the state was founded.

Video Journalist: Anastassia Zlatopolskai

Filmed by Anastassia Zlatopolskai and Jimmy Michael

