The Jews dressing as Muslims to get around a prayer ban

Some extremist Jews reveal that they've been dressing as Muslims to enter and worship at a bitterly contested holy site, Temple Mount or the al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

After Israel captured and occupied East Jerusalem in 1967, a delicate status quo remained: non-Muslims can visit the complex but must not pray there.

The BBC speaks to Jewish Israeli activist, Raphael Morris, who leads a fringe group called "Returning to the Mount", which advocates prayer at the site he calls Temple Mount, and to Palestinian Muslim activist, Hanady Halawani, who says she will defend al-Aqsa Mosque.

Produced by Gidi Kleiman, Yolande Knell and Youssef Shomali

Shot and edited by Anastassia Zlatopolskai

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.