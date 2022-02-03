Footage depicts aftermath of US raid in Syria

US forces have conducted an operation in Syria targeting the leader of the Islamic State terror group.

Before US troops could reach him, he set off a bomb, killing himself and his family.

President Joe Biden described it as "a final act of cowardice". He said the US operation had been planned for months before it was executed.

The White Helmets rescue service, also known as the Syria Civil Defence, said it had found the bodies of six children and four women at the building targeted in the raid.

